Robert A. "Bobby" Ringer, 54, of Greensburg, formerly of South Connellsville, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

He was born July 25, 1964, in Connellsville, a son of the late Joseph H. and Mary Elizabeth Hoover Ringer.

Bobby was a member of the Albright United Methodist Church in South Connellsville, where he loved attending and singing hymns and Christmas songs. He especially loved his friends in the special needs group that met on Saturday mornings.

Bobby will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving brothers and sisters, Linda Lee and husband Fred of Bullskin Township, Donald Ringer and wife Louise of South Connellsville, Joseph D. Ringer of Mt. Pleasant, Terri Ringer of Bullskin Township, and Brian Ringer and wife Jodi of Warner Robbins, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Fayette Resources and Westmoreland Manor for all of the wonderful care given to Bobby over the years.

Family and friends will be received from 1-4 p.m. Monday, the hour of a funeral service in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628-1430, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin C. Watson officiating.

Interment will be private in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Albright U.M. Church, 1626 S. Pittsburgh St., South Connellsville, PA 15425, in memory of Robert A. Ringer.

