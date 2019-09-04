Home

Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
146 Municipal Building Rd
Melcroft, PA 15462
(724) 455-2310
Robert B. Stevens


1974 - 2019
Robert B. Stevens Obituary

Robert Bryan Stevens, 45, of Melcroft, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

He was born June 15, 1974, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Dale and Karen May Bigam of Melcroft.

Robert was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1992. He had formerly worked for Oglevee Limited in Connellsville and was currently working in maintenance as a private caretaker. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and was a member of the Greenwood U.M. Church in Connellsville.

In addition to his parents, Robert is survived by his companion, Amanda Ohler of Melcroft; his sister, Kelli Richter and husband Michael of Melcroft; his brother, Seth Bigam of Melcroft; his stepbrother, Jeffery Bigam and Heather of Connellsville; his maternal grandmother, Joanne May of Melcroft; his nieces and nephew, Karissa Murphy of Pittsburgh, and Kassi and Noah Richter of Melcroft; and several uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Robert was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Earl May; and his paternal grandparents, Ralph and Mary Bigam and Jean Keener Fidazzo.

Private services will be held for the family in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with the Rev. Edward Mikkelsen officiating.

Interment will be in the Normalville Cemetery.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

