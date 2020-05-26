Robert Bryner Jr., 42, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home.He was born Jan. 1, 1978, in Connellsville, a son of Robert Bryner Sr.Robert was a graduate of Brownsville High School with the Class of 1996. He met his wife Kimberly during school and later married the love of his life on July 31, 1999.Since Robert turned 16 years old, he was a devoted and proud fireman, volunteering at many departments. Most recently, he was a volunteer fireman at Morrell Volunteer Fire Company.He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, and he loved working on cars and fishing.Spending time with his wife and children was the most important thing to him. His children were his entire world.He will be dearly missed.Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Kimberly (Burnor) Bryner; his children, Anthony T. Bryner, Deacon L. Bryner, and Syvanna L. Bryner; father, Robert Bryner,Sr.; and sisters, Jenny L. Bryner and April M. Bryner.He was preceded in death by angel baby, baby Elmo.Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.In following with Robert's wishes, there will be no visitation held, and interment will be held privately.A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date for family and friends.If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 26, 2020.