Robert Bryner Jr.
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Bryner Jr., 42, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his home.He was born Jan. 1, 1978, in Connellsville, a son of Robert Bryner Sr.Robert was a graduate of Brownsville High School with the Class of 1996. He met his wife Kimberly during school and later married the love of his life on July 31, 1999.Since Robert turned 16 years old, he was a devoted and proud fireman, volunteering at many departments. Most recently, he was a volunteer fireman at Morrell Volunteer Fire Company.He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, and he loved working on cars and fishing.Spending time with his wife and children was the most important thing to him. His children were his entire world.He will be dearly missed.Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Kimberly (Burnor) Bryner; his children, Anthony T. Bryner, Deacon L. Bryner, and Syvanna L. Bryner; father, Robert Bryner,Sr.; and sisters, Jenny L. Bryner and April M. Bryner.He was preceded in death by angel baby, baby Elmo.Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.In following with Robert's wishes, there will be no visitation held, and interment will be held privately.A celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date for family and friends.If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved