Robert D. Hall, 83, formerly of Connellsville, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Prior to retirement, he was employed by Farwell Printing in Uniontown. A wonderful husband and father, he was an ordained Baptist minister. Bob was a member of the American Legion in Mt. Pleasant.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Clara Mae Hall; daughter, Linda Mae (Roger) Parker; grandsons, Jarrett Adam (Cheryl) Parker and Brandon Earl (Rachel) Parker; three great-grandchildren; sister-inlaw, Naomi McCune; nephew, Todd McCune, who was a "knight in shining armor" to Bob and Clara; and niece, Mellissa Poe.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Strawn and Eva Jean (Morris) Hall; brother, Gerald Hall; and sister, Janet Rega.
Services and burial are private.
A special thanks to the staff of the ICU at Excela Frick Hospital for the care given to Bob.
Arrangements were entrusted to the J. William McCauley Jr. Funeral Home, West Newton.
Condolences may be left at