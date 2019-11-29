Home

POWERED BY

Services
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
(724) 872-6699
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert D. Hall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert D. Hall Obituary

Robert D. Hall, 83, formerly of Connellsville, died Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

Prior to retirement, he was employed by Farwell Printing in Uniontown. A wonderful husband and father, he was an ordained Baptist minister. Bob was a member of the American Legion in Mt. Pleasant.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Clara Mae Hall; daughter, Linda Mae (Roger) Parker; grandsons, Jarrett Adam (Cheryl) Parker and Brandon Earl (Rachel) Parker; three great-grandchildren; sister-inlaw, Naomi McCune; nephew, Todd McCune, who was a "knight in shining armor" to Bob and Clara; and niece, Mellissa Poe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Strawn and Eva Jean (Morris) Hall; brother, Gerald Hall; and sister, Janet Rega.

Services and burial are private.

A special thanks to the staff of the ICU at Excela Frick Hospital for the care given to Bob.

Arrangements were entrusted to the J. William McCauley Jr. Funeral Home, West Newton.

Condolences may be left at http://www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -