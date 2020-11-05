Robert "Bob" Dale Schomer, 73, of Bullskin Township passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born April 20, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Dale and Phyllis Jean (Gettemy) Schomer. Bob was Protestant by faith. Prior to his retirement Bob drove truck for many trucking companies, his last being McNair Trucking. He enjoyed doing puzzles, reading books and being outside doing yard duties. Bob was a loving husband, devoted father and grandfather and a friend to everyone. Bob is survived by his wife of 47 years Kathy Schomer; two daughters, Tiffany Shipley and husband Geno of Connellsville, and Ashley Schomer of Scottdale; two granddaughters, Samantha Schomer (whom he raised), and Courtney Yanecko of Dawson; brothers Earnest James Schomer and wife Wendy of Connellsville, Jack Schomer and wife Robin of Normalville; sister Tammy Koontz and husband Donald of Connellsville; and Bob's pet dog "Muttley." In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by two sons, Robert D. Schomer Jr. (2001) and Chad A. Schomer (1976); granddaughter Chey- Anne Schomer (2002); brothers, Merle Schomer (1996), Timmy Schomer (1987), and Donald Schomer. Friends will be received in the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, (724- 628-9033) on Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10 a.m., the time of service with Pastor Morgan Kelly officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park. To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www.martucci funeralhome.com