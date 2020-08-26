It is with great sadness that the children of Robert "Bob" D. Wiltrout, 69, of White, announce his passing on Monday, Aug.24, 2020. Bob passed peacefully at home on the same grounds he explored as a child.

He was born Dec. 16, 1950, to the late Walter G. (2001) and Ellree (Caldwell) (2009).

Bob was married to the late Deborah K. (Foore) Wiltrout (2015) for 45 years. He served in the PA National Guard. He worked tirelessly for more than 43 years with Asplundh Tree and Davey Tree companies in all the weather elements to support his family. Bob and his brother Darrell were known to be some of the best tree trimmers throughout the Connellsville area.

He never hesitated to show his children love and support after a long day of hard work. He would bring home a snake in his lunchbox, teach us how to throw a ball or shoot a gun, or show us his amazing upper body strength by doing the "flag". Bob enjoyed hunting at the Wiltrout Cabin with his son, father, brothers and nephews. He enjoyed the weekends playing cards with Suzie and Mickey and singing karaoke at the Sons of Italy, where he joyfully played Baby New Year. Most of all, he dutifully cared for and assisted Debbie battle COPD.

He was most proud to be called Pappy by Emily and Owen.

Bob/Dad will be cherished and remembered by his daughter, Stacey; son, Scott; daughter in-law, Amanda; grandchildren, Emily and Owen; his brothers, Jesse (Darrell) and wife Barbara; sister-in-law, Karen (Sue), Domer and wife Carolyn, and Walter "Deb" and wife Lynn Ann; motherin law, Loretta Foore (Wilson); sisters-in-law, Rayetta "Suzie" McCormick and husband Howard "Mickey" and Juanita Foore; and brotherin law, Richard Foore; along with all his nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bob is predeceased by his son-in-law, Michael D. Osborn Jr. (2016); brother, Donald (2020); and brother-in-law, Edward Foore (2015).

Friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Private interment will be held in Stouffer Cemetery, Bullskin Township.

In lieu of flowers, Stacey and Scott asks that donations be made to St. Jude in memory of Robert "Bob" Wiltrout.

