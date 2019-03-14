Robert E. Adey, 87 of Connellsville, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in the Harmony Rehabilitation Center, Monroeville. He was born Oct. 29, 1931, in Brownsville, a son of the late Charles and Margaret Franks Adey. He was a graduate of Brownsville High School. Bob was employed at West Penn Power for many years, and he also worked as an associate for the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., for many years. He was a former coach and manager in the Connellsville Little League and was past district administrator for Little League District 27. Bob was an active member of the Albright United Methodist Church. He was most proud and most happy when he was with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he loved to relay stories of the happenings in their lives to others. He is survived by his children, Joyce Iorio and her husband Blase of Sharpsville, Donna Sisson and her husband Steve of Connellsville, Karen Marko of Connellsville, Robin Miller and her husband Ed of Prittstown, Robert E. Adey Jr. and his wife Vicky of Connellsville, Susan Cole and her husband George of Uniontown, and Colvin Adey and his wife Susan of Connellsville; his wonderful grandchildren, Blase Iorio III, Cori Iorio,Chad Sisson, David Marko, Kensie Marko Porterfield, Derek Marko, Ed Miller, Mindy Miller Dunn, Rob Adey, Tyler Adey, Jason Cole, Roxanne Cole Conchilla, Colvin Adey and Carissa Adey; his great-grandchildren, Logan, Britton, Sophia, DeLaney, Hayden, Vivianne, Broderick, Austin, Mersadie, Piper, Hannah, Maggie, Trey, Adalyn, Blase IV, and Rowin; his sister, Cathy Erjavec of Cardale; numerous nieces and nephews, and his dearly loved pet dog, Angel. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor J. Stimmel Adey in 2012; a grandson, Stephen Todd Sisson; a son-in-law, David Marko; brothers, Russell Zetty, Jack Franks, and William Adey; and a cousin, Thomas Franks. Friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, and 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, the hour of service, in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, with the Rev. Steven Lamb and the Rev. Lee Maley co-officiating. Entombment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to in memory of Robert E. Adey. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneraolhomes.com.