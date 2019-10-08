|
Robert E. Brothers, 59, of Cumberland, Md., passed away Aug. 30, 2019, at home.
He was born March 4, 1960, the son of Janet (Breakiron) Brothers of Dunbar Township and the late Charles H. Brothers.
Bob was a 1979 graduate of Connellsville Area High School and an engineer for CSX Railroad for more than 30 years. Bob enjoyed boating, jet skiing, working on cars, and riding his motorcycle with family and friends to various motorcycle rallies across the country.
He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Lyn (Wandless) Brothers of Cumberland, Md.; and by his precious daughters, Ashley Yarnall and husband Justin of Springfield, W. Va., Kayley Brothers and companion Matt Shafer of Lower Burrell, and Shelby Brothers and companion Dylan Abe of Fort Ashby, W.Va.; and stepchildren, James Hendershot II and companion Kelsey Jenkins of Little Orleans, Md., and Jessica Hendershot of Manassas, Va.; and adoring grandchildren, Tyler, Jordyn and Adalyn Hendershot. He also leaves behind brothers and sisters, Sharon Phillips and husband Roy of Friedens, Richard Brothers and wife Paula of Vanderbilt, Charles Brothers Jr. of West Leisenring, Susan Jones and husband Randy of Scottdale, Karen Anderson and husband Mark of Wickhaven, Lisa Cavanaugh of Dunbar Township and husband John, Cindy Kirby and husband Richard of Dunbar Township, and Tina Prinkey and husband Robert of Dawson; former wife, Toni (Moscalink) Brothers of Fort Ashby, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, Bob was predeceased by a brother, Brian Brothers; paternal grandparents, Walter and Agnes Brothers; and maternal grandmother, Ida Breakiron.
Bob is gone from our lives but will forever so deeply be missed and loved. A private family memorial has been planned.