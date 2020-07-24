1/
Robert E. Keefer
1954 - 2020
Robert Earl Keefer, 65, of South Connellsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born Nov. 3, 1954, in Connellsville, a son of Doris (Burkholder) Keefer and the late Kenneth Keefer.

Robert was Catholic by faith and was baptized on Thursday, July 16.

Robert enjoyed spending time watching and video-chatting with his grandbabies. He also loved spending time with his special dog, Mya.

Robert is survived by his wife, Sharon R. (Hatter) Keefer of South Connellsville; children, Robert Kurtis Keefer and wife Trina of Connellsville and Kristy Nicole Porterfield and husband Matthew of Connellsville; grandchildren, Angelica Porterfield and Arielle Porterfield and Austin Smith and Morgan Krenning; great-grandchild, Harper Krenning; brother, William Keefer and wife Sherryn; his mom, Doris (Burkholder) Keefer; and nieces, Kelly Keefer-English and husband R.J. and Kenzie Keefer.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

In following with Robert's wishes, there will be no visitation held, and interment will be private.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
