Robert E. Rowe Obituary

Robert (Bob) Eugene Rowe, 67, of Dawson, died Feb. 15, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, surrounded by his children and brothers.

He was born Aug. 24, 1951, in Connellsville, a son of the late Emerson Eugene Rowe and Betty Jane Craig Rowe.

Bob enlisted as a U.S. Marine and was a veteran who served in Vietnam. Robert retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Scottdale and was also previously employed at Volkswagen in New Stanton. Bob served as a Waterways Conservation Officer for the PA Fish and Boat Commission. He was Methodist by faith.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Louise Escher Rowe, whom he took care of through her illness until her death in 2013.

He is survived by his children,

Amy Rowe Swantek (Brian) of Belle Vernon and Aaron Rowe (Carmella) of Dawson; grandchildren, Lily and Chloe Swantek and Grady Rowe; brothers, James Rowe (Betty) and Leslie Rowe (Roxanne), all of Ohio. In addition to his family, Bob had his dog, Ginger, whom he loved very much.

Bob will be greatly missed by many family and friends for countless memories, especially his legendary annual Fourth of July parties at his home and also for his many years at Camp Fly-n-Arrow in Potter County.

Robert's professional funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Blair-Lowther Funeral Home, Perryopolis.

Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.

