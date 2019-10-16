|
Robert E. "Bob" Workman, 85, of Cape Coral, Fla., passed away Friday, Oct.11, 2019, at home, after a battle with cancer.
Bob was born Jan. 11, 1934, in Juniata, the eighth child and third son of the late Helen and Oliver Workman, who had 13 children.
Bob was a 1951 graduate of Dunbar Township High School and Fenn College in Cleveland (now Cleveland State University). Bob was employed at Reliance Electric for 20 years, leaving to buy a Convenient Food Mart near the west side of Cleveland. He later retired and sold his store, moving to Florida.
Bob was a longtime resident of Northeastern Ohio and Florida.
Bob's joys in life were writing and hiking, and he was an avid fisherman, spending time fishing with his daughters, Sherry and Debbie Workman, in Ontario, Canada, near the Rideau River, and in Lake Erie, often off the breakwalls in Cleveland and Eastlake, Ohio.
Bob Workman is survived by his wife, Paulita Torres. Other survivors are daughters, Debbie Workman of Melcher-Dallas, Iowa, and Sherry Workman of Painesville, Ohio; stepchildren, Gilbert and Judy Ramos, Tony and Sue Ramos, and Linda Ramos; granddaughters, Angela and Ashley; and great-grandchildren, Anisha and Austin. Bob also is survived by his brothers, Oliver (Dale) Workman of Painsville, Ohio, and Glenn (Bunner) and wife Dolores of Oakland, Tenn.; and sisters, Betty Bregar of Ashtabula, Ohio, Shirley Markus and husband Joseph of Fort Myers, Fla., Lois Shroyer of Connellsville, Doris Loncharich of Scottdale, and Joyce Shroyer and husband Gilbert of Connellsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Oliver Workman; and by his sisters, Elsie Brady, Phyllis Burke, Emma Jean Miner, and Grace Vargo; and a brother, James Workman.
In respect to his wishes, there will be no formal services. A gathering of family and friends will be planned in Florida at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be sent in memory of Robert E. Workman to Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, FL 33914.