Robert Girard "Rip" Collins, 90, surrounded by his family, joined his loving wife of 62 years, Evelyn Joan Collins, at the heavenly gates of our Father and Lord Jesus Christ on April 7, 2019, at the Center of Hospice in South Bend, Ind. Sarah Kilgallen and David Francis Collins brought Rip into this world on Dec. 2, 1928, in Crafton/Ingram. He went on to graduate from Immaculate Conception High School, Connellsville, in 1947. He served in the United States Army Signal Corps during the Korean War from 1950 to 1952. Upon his discharge, he was employed by Anchor Hocking in Connellsville for more than 40 years. While working in the Cap Plant Division, he was a tool and die maker for more than 25 years. During his final 10 years of employment, he was asked to and accepted a position as shop foreman. In 1990, he retired from Anchor Hocking to pursue the Great American dream of snowbirding in Florida during those dastardly Pennsylvania winters, yet enjoying the hot, humid summers in the Keystone State. In the early 1970s, he was a youth baseball coach in the Connellsville Little League. His spirit of adventure was on full display when he set out to clear land and build a mountain cabin in Somerset County, where he enjoyed hunting and fishing in the great outdoors. He was an avid Steelers and a diehard Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks, and Connellsville Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed FaceTiming his great-grandchildren and loved wearing his infamous Yellow Sweater on those blustery winter days in South Bend. Preceding Rip in this journey were his father, David; mother, Sarah; brother, David; and his wife of 62 years, Joan. Surviving members of his family are his sister, Mary and husband Joseph Fillip of Syracuse, N.Y.; daughter, Patricia Gryp (Thomas) of South Bend, Ind.; son, Michael (Chuti) of Connellsville; son, David (Jane) of Elizabethtown, Ky.; son, Robert (Deborah) of Harker Heights, Texas; daughter, Amy Hebda (Joseph) of Elizabeth Township; and his grandchildren, David, Sarah, Gabrielle, Sean, Riley, Audrey, Christopher, Aiden, Jacob, William, and Hannah. Also surviving are his twin great-grandchildren, Charlie and Quinn. Bob will be missed by his family and grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724- 628-1430, where a Blessing Service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Connellsville Partner Parish of The Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Connellsville, with the Rev. Robert Lubic officiating. Interment will follow in Saint Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Centre for Hospice Care, 111 Sunnybrook Court, Roseland, IN 46637. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.