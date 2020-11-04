Robert G. Schwartz Jr., 80, of Mildred Street, Scottdale, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday morning, Oct. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 13, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late Robert G. Sr. and Alice B. King Schwartz.

Robert was a member of the Owensdale Church and Mt. Pleasant Church of God.

He was a graduate of East Huntingdon High School, Class of 1958.

Robert was a proud veteran of the U.S. Third Army, serving in Fort Gordon, Ga., Signal Corps, and attained the Rank of E-4, Spec 4 During the Vietnam War.

He was employed by the former Modulus Corp. with 30 years of service and S&H Green Stamp of Greensburg and was a manager for Walmart in Selinsgrove.

Robert was a very charitable man, donating to numerous veterans groups and Children's Hospital.

Robert is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted children, Rob T. Schwartz of Hunker, and Renee T. Schwartz and Ranee T. Halterman, both of Sierra, Ariz.; his fiancée, Donna Leonard of Ruffsdale; his nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a number of nephews and nieces; and his siblings, Larry R. Schwartz and wife Patricia of Scottdale, Rita J. Corley of Acme, Gregory A. Schwartz of Canonsburg, and Timothy D. Schwartz and wife Alexandra of Scottdale.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Sue Jakubek Jannsens and Margo D. Frock; and his brother, Thomas Mark Schwartz.

A gathering of friends will be held from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, at which time his memorial service will begin, with Pastor Roy Butt officiating.

Military honors will be bestowed by the Everson Honor Guard at the funeral home.

Masks are REQUIRED to be worn in the funeral home, and social distancing must be maintained.

