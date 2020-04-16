Home

Robert H. Hoffer Sr. Obituary

Robert (Bob) H. Hoffer Sr., 86, of Acme, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home.

He was born March 25, 1934, in Acme, a son of the late Henry J. and Elsie S. Brown Hoffer.

He was a dairy farmer for many years. Later, he worked for Babcock Lumber Company in Champion, from which he retired. He served in the U.S. Army and was a longtime member of the Mt. Zion Community Church in Acme.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Eleanor J. Pletcher Hoffer; one son, Robert Jr. and wife Sheryl of Acme; and one grandson, Robert III, also of Acme.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by seven brothers, Otha, Philson, Kenneth, Homer, Wilmer, Orlando and Ronald Hoffer; and five sisters, Belle Kreinbrook, Huldah Stouffer, Hazel Rooney, Dorothy Snyder and Carolyn Clark.

The family would like to thank Excela Hospice, especially nurse Sandy for her wonderful care for Bob. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, there will be no public viewing or services.

Interment will be in the Keslar Cemetery, Acme.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Mt. Zion Community Church, 159 Kreinbrook Hill Road, Acme, PA 15610, in memory of Bob Hoffer.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

