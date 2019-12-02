|
Robert "Bob" Herman, 83, a lifelong resident of Connellsville, passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in the Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.
He was born Oct. 1, 1936, in Connellsville, a son of the late William and Clara Barnhart Herman. Prior to his retirement Bob was the owner and operator, along with his brother Dan, of Robert Herman Lumber. Bob was a member of the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Connellsville. Bob enjoyed NASCAR Racing, and he also enjoyed watching his son Ken driving in Dirt Track Racing.
Bob will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving wife of 63 years, Frances R. Horner Herman; his sons, Don Herman and wife Suzanne of Connellsville and Ken Herman and Layne of Connellsville; his granddaughter, Kristina Brooks and husband Stephen; his great grandchildren, Ellie and Tanner Brooks; his brothers, Clarence "Buzz" Herman of Mt. Pleasant and Daniel "Dan" Herman and wife Barb of Connellsville; his sisters, Alvirda Cavanaugh and husband Gene of Connellsville and Betty Jane Rowan of the state of California; and his sister in-law, Dorothy Kroner and husband Ben of Miami, Fla.
In addition to his parents Bob was predeceased by a son, Robert W. Herman; his sisters, Erma King and Gertrude Collins; and his brother, Albert L. "Bo" Herman.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, (724-628-1430), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Ron Anderson officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the , 2835 E. Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, in memory of Robert Herman.
