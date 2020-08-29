1/
Robert J. Eckenrod
Robert J. Eckenrod, 34, of Everson, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 23, 2020, at Washington Hospital, Critical Care Unit, Washington, PA, with his loving sister, Jackie Rena, at his side.

He was born Dec. 16, 1985, in Mt. Pleasant.

Robert was predeceased in death by his loving mother, Cindy J. Rihel Eckenrod (July 15, 2005).

He is survived by his loving and caring sister, Jackie Rena Eckenrod, of Everson, and a number of aunts, cousins, and devoted friends.

Bobby was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 2004.

He also attended Westmoreland County Community College, studying to become a computer technician.

He loved children and enjoyed time on the computer and repairing them in his spare time.

He will be sadly missed by his sister and his many devoted friends.

Bobby's arrangements have been entrusted to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, PA 15683. A gathering of friends will be held from 5-6 p.m. Monday, the hour of a memorial service, in the Frank Kapr Family Gardens, with Pastor John Smaligo of Harold Zion Church, Greensburg, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, his sister, Jackie Rena would like to maintain Bobby's ongoing efforts to spread awareness and raise donations for SHINE - Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Information Networking Equality, https://www.shinecharity.org.uk/get-involved/ get-involved.

To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry, send online condolences, or to obtain directions, please visit www.kapr.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc
417 W Pittsburgh St
Scottdale, PA 15683
(724) 887-6110
