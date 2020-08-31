Robert J. Eckenrod, 34, of Everson, passed away Sunday morning, Aug. 23, 2020, at Washington Hospital, Critical Care Unit, Washington, PA, with his loving sister, Jackie Rena, at his side.

He was born Dec. 16, 1985, in Mt. Pleasant.

Robert was predeceased in death by his loving mother, Cindy J. Rihel Eckenrod (July 15, 2005).

He is survived by his loving and caring sister, Jackie Rena Eckenrod, of Everson, and a number of aunts, cousins, and devoted friends.

Bobby was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 2004.

He also attended Westmoreland County Community College, studying to become a computer technician.

He loved children and enjoyed time on the