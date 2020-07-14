1/
Robert J. Hustosky
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert J. Hustosky, 74, of Dunbar, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 7, 1946, in Uniontown, a son of the late John S. and Mary Kaluba Hustosky.

He was a self-employed excavator, owning Hustosky Excavating. He was a 1963 graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Juniata Sportsmen Club; member of the former St. Vincent DePaul Roman Catholic Church; and a current member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon A. Dudek Hustosky; his children, Wayne Michael Lawrence and his wife Gina of Dunbar, Matthew Thomas Richardson of Dunbar, Michelle Rae Heller and her husband Glenn of Dunbar, and Amanda Tringhese and her husband Mark of Dunbar; his grandchildren, Veronica Singer and her husband Philip, Chase Richardson, Brandon Lawrence, Kaylie Lawrence, Joshua Heller, Taylor Richardson, and Mark Tringhese; cousin, Andrew Hustosky; one sister, Mary Ann Konior and her husband Robert of Hastings; one brother, William Hustosky and his wife Lucille of Dunbar; several nieces and nephews and their families; and his faithful companion, his pet dog, Sal.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, John E. Hustosky.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where a blessing service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a m. in St. Aloysius R.C. Church, with the Rev. James Tringhese as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
7246281430
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brooks Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved