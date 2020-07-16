Robert J. Hustosky, 74, of Dunbar, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 7, 1946, in Uniontown, a son of the late John S. and Mary Kaluba Hustosky.

He was a self-employed excavator, owning Hustosky Excavating. He was a 1963 graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Juniata Sportsmen Club; member of the former St. Vincent DePaul Roman Catholic Church; and a current member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon A. Dudek Hustosky; his children, Wayne Michael Lawrence and his wife Gina of Dunbar, Matthew Thomas Richardson of Dunbar, Michelle Rae Heller and her husband Glenn of Dunbar, and Amanda Tringhese and her husband Mark of Dunbar; his grandchildren, Veronica Singer and her husband Philip, Chase Richardson, Brandon Lawrence, Kaylie Lawrence, Joshua Heller, Taylor Richardson, and Mark Tringhese; cousin, Andrew Hustosky; one sister, Mary Ann Konior and her husband Robert of Hastings; one brother, William Hustosky and his wife Lucille of Dunbar; several nieces and nephews and their families; and his faithful companion, his pet dog, Sal.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, John E. Hustosky.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where a blessing service will be held at 9:15 a.m. Friday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius R.C. Church, with the Rev. James Tringhese as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

