Robert J. "Mac" McGivern, 98, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in the Amber House at Harmon House, Mt. Pleasant.

Mr. McGivern was born May 6, 1922, in Scottdale, the son of the late Felix and Anna C. Schlinger McGivern.

He was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church of Mt. Pleasant. Bob was a 1940 graduate of the Scottdale High School, attended St. Vincent College and Indiana Tech College, obtaining a B.S. degree in electrical engineering. He was a proud veteran of World War II who served as a tech sergeant in the United States Army Air Force, completing 34 sorties (50 missions) as a radioman and gunner in a B-24 Liberator. He was stationed in Manduria, Italy, with the 450th B-24 Bomb Group and 722th Bomb Squadron.

Bob retired from Robertshaw Controls Co. as a project engineer after 38 years of service in May of 1987. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and working in his garden. He was a member of the Mt. Pleasant VFW Post 3368, American Legion Post 446, the Kosciuszko Club and Slovak Citizens Club, the K of C, and the Hecla Sportsman Club.

He is survived by his wife, Louise M. Jackson McGivern; his sons, Marc and Brian of Connellsville and Dennis and his wife Karen and grandson Timothy of Mt. Pleasant; his grandson Shaun and his wife Tina of Greensburg, and granddaughter Erin Waller and her husband Dave of Pittsburgh.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Louise Whaley McGivern; and by his brothers and sisters, Vincent Regis, Harry Regis, Anna Marie, and Bernice McGivern Hebda.

Bob was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant.

Following the COVID-19 guidelines, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be followed, and facemasks are required. We thank you for your patience and understanding.

A blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, followed by Bob's funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary RC Church, Mt. Pleasant.

Interment with military rites accorded by the American Legion Post 446 and VFW Post 3368 will be in the Visitation Parish Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at: www.galone-caruso funeralhome.com.