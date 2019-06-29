Robert L. "Bobby" Walker, 44, of Connellsville, died Thursday, June 27, 2019, as a result of complications from multiple sclerosis. Bobby was a fighter and fought this disease with a vengeance. He was born July 4, 1974, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of Linda Czekanski and stepson of Robert Czekanski. He was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School, Class of 1992. Bobby was a U.S. Marine, graduating from Paris Island, S.C., and stationed at 29 Palms, Calif., and Virginia Beach, Va. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler and Pittsburgh Pirate fan. Bobby also enjoyed playing cards (although not very well!!), scary movies, beach vacations, and spending time with his family. For the last several years, he has been a resident of Westmoreland Manor, where he was treated with the utmost respect and love by all of the staff. They cared for Bobby like he was part of their family. Our family would like to thank everyone, but especially staff on B2, for everything they did for Bobby and the loving and caring manner that they displayed when taking care of him. Bobby will be greatly missed by his family, survived by his mother, Linda Czekanski; his stepfather, Bob (Congo) Czekanski; his wife, Tracy Walker; daughters, Brittany Walker and boyfriend Sebastian Bryner, and Nicole Walker and boyfriend Joey Trump; his brother, Matthew Czekanski and his fiancée Elizabeth Grecco; aunts, Rose Ann Carbonara, Mary Jo Krist and husband Kraig, and Shirley Speeney; very special cousins, Melissa Carbonara and Jamie Grosso and husband Joey, and their son Joey; his godmother, Linda Martin; multiple cousins; and many great friends. Words cannot express how much he was loved and will be missed by everyone, but especially this group of family. Bobby was predeceased by his grandparents, Lou and Ange Scacchi, and Bob and Ada Walker; and his special uncle, Jimmy Carbonara. Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating. Interment will be private. Full military rites will be accorded by members of VFW Post 3368 and American Legion Post 446 at the funeral home. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.