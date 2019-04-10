Robert M. Bybel, 84, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Excela Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

He was born Dec. 14, 1934, in Connellsville, a son of the late Michael N. and Margaret (Ferencuha) Bybel.

Robert was a member of Immaculate Conception RC Church. He graduated from Scottdale High School with the Class of 1953. Robert served in the U.S. Army at Fort Benning, Ga., and Bamberg, Germany, with the Third Division, 15th Infantry Company. Robert worked for Modulus Corporation as a tool and die maker and retired from the Connellsville Area School District as a custodian. Robert was a member of the Knights of Columbus and a Fourth Degree Knight, a lifetime member of the Slovak Club, and a member of the Connellsville Elks Lodge 503.

Robert is survived by his three daughters, Karen L. Snyder and husband Lee of Ranson, W.Va., Linda M. Potts and husband Thomas of Mechanicsville, Va., and Cheryl E. Anderson and husband Daniel of Martinsburg, W.Va. Robert was the grandfather of six, Stephanie Luciano and husband Jared, Thomas Greenfield III and wife Kelsey, Daniel Anderson and wife Tracy and son Maliki, Rebekah Anderson, Robert Anderson and fiancée Madison, and Michael Potts. He is great-grandfather of Vincent Luciano.

Robert had many friends who extended their time to help him in his later years.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Elma G. (Butler) Bybel in 2014; a brother, Eugene L. Bybel; and a sister-in-law, Margaret Bybel.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville. A Blessing Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in Immaculate Conception RC Church, with Fr. Bob Lubic as Celebrant.

Interment will follow in Rosedale Cemetery, Martinsburg, W.Va.

