Robert M. Nudo, 75, of West Pittsburgh Street, Scottdale, East Huntingdon Township, died unexpectedly Thursday morning, Oct. 3, 2019, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.
He was born April 2, 1944, in Scottdale, the son of the late James and Tillie Province Nudo.
Robert was a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale.
He was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 1962. He was employed with Robertshaw Controls for 28 years as a machinist.
Robert had a passion for animals and enjoyed raising birds, snakes, and even raccoons. He would rescue them, nurture them, and send them back into the wild.
Robert is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: his loving and devoted children, Robert M. Nudo II and his wife Lori of Acme, and Steven R. Nudo of Scottdale, and their mother, Susan Newill Campoli of Lancaster; and Erin D. Whipkey and husband Daniel of Mt. Pleasant, and Tricia A. Nudo of Connellsville, and their mother, Donna King Nudo of West Palm Beach, Fla.; his grandchildren, Michael Nudo and wife Sabrina of South Carolina, Robin Gergely of Greensburg, Danyel Paul and husband Joe of Washington, Justin Whipkey of Mt. Pleasant, and T.J. Shaffer and wife Brandy of Montana; his great-grandchildren, Summer Nudo, Calie Gergely, Jeffrey Hoffman, and Grace Shaffer; his brother, James "Slick" Nudo and wife Sally of Connellsville; his aunt, Esther Ruveo of Connellsville; and a number of cousins.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his sisters, Connie and Patricia Nudo.
In honoring Robert's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services.
Cremation arrangements for Bob have been entrusted to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.
