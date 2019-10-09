Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Murrysville, PA
Robert M. Stickel


1927 - 2019
Robert M. Stickel Obituary

Robert McKee Stickel, 91, of Murrysville, died suddenly Oct. 7, 2019.

Bob, as he was known to most people, held a special place in the hearts and minds of his family, his friends, and his entire community in Murrysville.

He was born Dec. 7, 1927, in Connellsville, to William A Stickel Sr. and Helen McKee Stickel.

Bob held a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Bethany College and a master's degree in chemistry from the University of Oregon. After two years serving in the United States Army, he spent most of his working career with United States Steel Corporation in the Pittsburgh area.

He met his wife, Charmaine, and married in 1950. Bob and Charmaine were married for 66 years. They had two children, Scott and Mark. He is survived by his loving son, Mark (Barbara); and three grandchildren, Luke, Jon (Karly), and Jaimi; as well as his loving niece, Debbie, with whom he spent much time.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charmaine; son, Scott; sister, Joan; and brothers, Bill and Robert.

Bob always will be remembered as a caring, giving gentleman who lived life in service of others.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Hart Funeral Home, Inc., Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. in the First United Methodist Church, Murrysville. Everyone, please meet at the church.

Interment will be private in Mill Run Baptist Cemetery, Mill Run.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Murrysville in Bob's name and memory.

Visit the website at www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.

