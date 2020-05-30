Robert Scott Robbins, 54, of Monroeville, formerly of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home.He was born Feb. 22, 1966, in Connellsville, a son of the late John Eugene and Kathryn Skonezney Robbins.Scott was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1984. He worked as a nuclear power mechanic in the nuclear power industry.Scott will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving son, Aaron Robbins and wife Suzanne of Pittsburgh; his brother, Kenneth Robbins and wife Paula of Connellsville; his sisters, Denise Garner and husband Jeff of North Carolina and Jean Cochenour of Connellsville; and his nieces and nephew.Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 6, the hour of a memorial celebration of Scott's life, in Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724-628- 1430, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.Inurnment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110, www.pittsburghfoodbank.org, in memory of Scott Robbins.To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on May 30, 2020.