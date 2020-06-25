Robert W. McMillen, 83, of Champion, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in the Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant.

He was born Sept. 13, 1936, in Normalville, a son of the late Daniel and Bertha B. Pritts McMillen.

Prior to his retirement, Robert worked as an edger for Kern Brothers Lumber for more than 50 years. Robert loved spending time with his family and being in the outdoors.

He will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his wife of 61 years, Linda G. Anderson McMillen; his sons, Jeff McMillen and wife Leona of Champion and Rick McMillen of Greensburg; his grandchildren, Angela Donaldson and husband C.J. of Stahlstown, Adam McMillen and companion Liz Stammley of Stahlstown, and Josh McMillen and wife Kayleigh of Shippensburg; his great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Andy, Ryan, and Trysten; his brothers, William "Bill" McMillen and wife Patricia Jane of Indian Head and Thomas McMillen and wife Pat of Somerset; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor Johnson; and his brother, Daniel Mc- Millen Jr.

Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. Thursday in The Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, with his nephew, the Rev. Samuel Keefer, officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Champion.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.