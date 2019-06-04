Home

Robert W. Nicholson, 79, of Dunbar, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, in the Uniontown Hospital.

He was born Sept. 6, 1939, in Connellsville, a son of the late Alfred and Helen Durket Nicholson.

Mr. Nicholson was a 1958 graduate of Connellsville High School. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local #66 and was formerly employed by Otis Eastern, formerly Joyce Western Corporation. He was a member of the Dunbar Eagles and a social member of the Connellsville VFW.

He is survived by his wife, Laureen Bruno Malachin Nicholson; his children, Mark Nicholson and his wife Mary Ann of Dunbar, Luanne Turek and her husband Robert of Connellsville, Gina LaPorte and her husband Mark of Connellsville, and Tracy Balsinger and her husband Jim of Connellsville; his stepson, Michael Raymond of Dunbar; his grandchildren, Candice McKeen and her husband David of Cincinnati, Ohio, Eric Brown and his wife Kelly of Charleroi, Brent LaPorte of Adelaide, Tommy Bryga of Mt. Pleasant, Trent Bryga of Connellsville, Jessica Balsinger of Fairchance, and Troy Balsinger of Fairchance; numerous great-grandchildren; his brothers, Kenneth Nicholson and his wife Betty of Nashville, Tenn., and Gerald Nicholson and his wife Sylvia of Mt. Pleasant; his sister, Mary Saylor and her husband Frank of Connellsville; sister-in-law, Shirley Nicholson of Youngstown, Ohio; and the mother of his children, Virginia Staszel Nicholson of Dunbar.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Nicholson.

Family and friends will be received from 9-11 a.m. Friday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, the hour of funeral services, with the Rev. Robert Lubic officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the in memory of Robert W. Nicholson.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

