Rev. Robert William "Bobby" Swank Sr., 66, of Uniontown (formerly of Alverton), passed away at 2:57 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown. Bobby was born Oct. 25, 1954, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Thomas W. Swank Sr. and Mary Marie (Rhoades) Swank. Bobby married Kimberly A. (Anderson) Swank on Dec. 24, 1974.

Bobby was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. He graduated from Southmoreland High School, Class of 1972, and was employed for many years at the Wyano Foundry as a pourer. He served as an ordained minister for 38 years with the World Christian Outreach Ministries in Connellsville. Bobby enjoyed hunting, fishing, singing, rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers and took pleasure playing Santa Claus at the Leslie House.

Bobby will be sadly missed by his loving family, his wife of 46 years, Kimberly A. (Anderson) Swank; his three children, Anna Moller and husband Danny Moller Jr. of Cardale, Shawn Swank and wife Jennifer of Rostraver Township, and Jason Swank and wife Rosanna of Vanderbilt; his grandchildren, Sarah and Kathryn Moller, Danny Moller III, Clayven Norris, Rebecca Pickels, Emilie, Graceann, Makenna, and Gabriella Swank, Jodie Carrigan, and Justine McNamar; his great-grandson, Evan Young; his sisters, Barbara Walters (George Smith), Carol Gray (Bruce), and Rose Wilkins (John); his brothers, Thomas W. Swank Jr., Earl Swank, and Samuel Swank (Rose); and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert William Swank Jr., and his brother, Jonathan Swank Sr.

Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday with his son, Shawn Swank and Pastor Donald Smith co-officiating. Final resting place will be in Greenlick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral home in Bobby's memory.