Robert W. Welch Sr., 85, of Scottdale, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born May 16, 1935, in Smithton, a son of the late Bryan and Margaret (Spotosky) Welch.

Prior to his retirement, Bob owned and operated the former Valley Service Gas & Oil Company in Everson. He was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing and playing his guitar. Bob also loved spending time with his only grandchild, Lori.

Bob is survived by his devoted family: his wife, Lois (Eicher) Welch; his son, Bobby Welch and wife Annetta; his daughter, Sherry Gonda; and his granddaughter, Lori Reichart and her husband Jason C. Reichart; and several nieces and nephews.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family, having been preceded in death by his parents; his son-in-law, Larry Gonda; and his siblings, Sgt. Dallas Welch (killed in action in Germany during WWII), Bryan W. Welch, Willis P. Welch, Margaret Welch Burkey and Lewis H. Welch.

Services for Bob will be private, with the Rev. Thomas Shirer officiating.

Interment will take place in the Scottdale Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Wesley Chapel Church, c/o 134 Espey Road, Scottdale, PA 15683.

