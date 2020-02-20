|
|
Roberta A. Polidora, 86, of Greensburg, passed away, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
She was born April 19, 1933, in Smithton, a daughter of the late Emanuel and Blanche M. (Sethman) Regotti.
Roberta was a member of St. Paul's Church. Prior to retirement, she worked as a hairdresser.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Evelyn Hummell, Catherine Lane, James Regotti, and infant sister Blanche Regotti.
Surviving are her husband, Nick Polidora; daughters, Laura Carr and husband Donald, Cindy Colligan and husband Paul, and Evelyn Miles and husband Mark; five grandchildren, Nicole Carr, P.J. Colligan, Nathaniel Colligan, Sean Colligan, and Renee Miles; and sister, Mary Jane Costello.
Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday at the Kepple-Graft Funeral
Home, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Paul's Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg.
Interment will follow in the St. Rita's Cemetery in Connellsville.
