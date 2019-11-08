|
Roberta Irene Wolfe, 55, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.
She was born Nov. 6, 1963, in Connellsville, daughter of Clarence Spackman and Bertha Wilson Spackman.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving are her mother; husband, Tim Wolfe; children, Joni Nutt and Mike, Stella Nutt and Charles, Mary Lancaster and Kenneth, and Timmy Wolfe and Jessica; grandchildren, Gage, Logan, Katelynn, Codie, Blake, Laytin, Daysia, Xander, Tristan, and Amara; great-grandson, Jeremiah; brother, Clarence Spackman; and sisters, Wendy Reese, Crystal McFadden, and Amy Lilley.
She was predeceased by her father.
Friends will be received from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.