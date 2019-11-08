Home

Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
Roberta I. Wolfe


1963 - 2019
Roberta I. Wolfe Obituary

Roberta Irene Wolfe, 55, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville.

She was born Nov. 6, 1963, in Connellsville, daughter of Clarence Spackman and Bertha Wilson Spackman.

She was a homemaker.

Surviving are her mother; husband, Tim Wolfe; children, Joni Nutt and Mike, Stella Nutt and Charles, Mary Lancaster and Kenneth, and Timmy Wolfe and Jessica; grandchildren, Gage, Logan, Katelynn, Codie, Blake, Laytin, Daysia, Xander, Tristan, and Amara; great-grandson, Jeremiah; brother, Clarence Spackman; and sisters, Wendy Reese, Crystal McFadden, and Amy Lilley.

She was predeceased by her father.

Friends will be received from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

