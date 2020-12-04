1/
Rodney C. King Sr.
1951 - 2020
Rodney Craig King Sr., 69, of Normalville, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown.

He was born April 2, 1951, in Connellsville, a son of Terry Ruth Schroyer King of Greensburg and the late Marshall "Dale" King.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 26 years, Vickie Lynn Truney King; his children, Rodney C. King Jr. and wife Heather of Latrobe, Todd King and wife Tracy of Bear Rocks, and Bobbie Jo Lisi and husband Michael of Latrobe; and his five grandchildren.

As per Rodney's wishes, there will be no viewing or services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfh melcroft.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
