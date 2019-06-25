Roger A. Kropp, 72, of Alverton, died unexpectedly, Saturday, June 22, 2019, and went to be with the Lord.

He was born Dec. 31, 1946, in Connellsville, a son of the late Lee and Edith (Crosby) Kropp.

Roger was a member of the Bridgeport fish and game commission and enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking and working on cars. He enjoyed family vacations to the beach, but above all, Roger cherished spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Elizabeth "Liz" (Leonard) Kropp, to whom he was married 51 years; his caring and devoted children, daughter, Renee Snyder and husband Todd; son, Roger Kropp II and wife Lori (Kring) Kropp; and daughter, Andrea "Andi" (Kropp) Roberts and husband Daniel; seven grandchildren, Alicia Hyde, Katlyn McLean, Zach McLean (Chelsea), Sydney McLean, Abigail and Emily Kropp, and Declan Roberts; three great-grandchildren, Zeplin, Kendall and Von; his sister, Carole Leonard; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are welcome from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. D. Keith Solomon officiating.

Interment will take place in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

Memorials may be made to at .

To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.