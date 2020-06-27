Roger Clinton Dewitt, 76, of Dunbar, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home.

He was born April 14, 1944, son of Cecil and Bertha Dewitt.

He worked as a tow motor operator at Anchor Hocking Glass.

Surviving are children, Roger Eugene Dewitt/Christy and Lori Dewitt/Thomas; grandchildren, Kelsey Dewitt, Cody Dewitt, Jason Cummings, and Jasmine Miller; stepsons, John Gallagher and Butch Gallagher; brother, Robert; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents.

There will be no public visitation.

Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the Cove Run Cemetery, Lemont Furnace. Please meet at the cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.