Roger C. Dewitt
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger Clinton Dewitt, 76, of Dunbar, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home.

He was born April 14, 1944, son of Cecil and Bertha Dewitt.

He worked as a tow motor operator at Anchor Hocking Glass.

Surviving are children, Roger Eugene Dewitt/Christy and Lori Dewitt/Thomas; grandchildren, Kelsey Dewitt, Cody Dewitt, Jason Cummings, and Jasmine Miller; stepsons, John Gallagher and Butch Gallagher; brother, Robert; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents.

There will be no public visitation.

Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the Cove Run Cemetery, Lemont Furnace. Please meet at the cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Interment
02:00 PM
Cove Run Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved