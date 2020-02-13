|
|
Roger Dale Hall Jr., 53, of Dunbar, died Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Brownsville.
He was born June 5, 1966, in Connellsville, son of Roger Dale Hall Sr. and Shirley Tressler Hall.
He was a truck driver.
Surviving are his parents; son, Ryan Graft; daughter, Sarah Graft; brothers and sisters, Renota Tressler Detrick, Christopher Hall, Todd Hall, Robbie Hall, and Robin Hall; grandson, Tyler; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, Chancey Tressler and Margaret Tressler.
Friends will be received from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.