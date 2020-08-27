1/
Roger Gray
1953 - 2020
Roger Gray, 66, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, Aug.13, 2020.

He was born Nov. 15, 1953, in Connellsville, a son of the late Frank and Geraldine (Washington) Gray.

Roger was formerly employed by Fruehauf Trailer Corp. as a welder. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially when fishing.

Roger is survived by two sons, Michael Gray and Jeremy "Hoppy" Gray; Roger's companion of many years, Tammy Zaffina; three grandchildren, Jeremy, Grayson, and Ray; four brothers, Greg, Neil, Victor and Frank Gray; many nieces and nephews; and a stepdaughter, Santana Allhouse.

In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by Linda E. Gainey, the mother of his children and grandmother of his grandchildren; and two sons, Mark and Aaron Gray.

A memorial service will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with the Rev. Nathaniel Milton officiating.

A celebration of Roger's life will be held at Trotter American Legion Post 762 following the service.

To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
AUG
29
Service
11:00 AM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
