Roger Gray, 66, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, Aug.13, 2020.

He was born Nov. 15, 1953, in Connellsville, a son of the late Frank and Geraldine (Washington) Gray.

Roger was formerly employed by Fruehauf Trailer Corp. as a welder. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially when fishing.

Roger is survived by two sons, Michael Gray and Jeremy "Hoppy" Gray; Roger's companion of many years, Tammy Zaffina; three grandchildren, Jeremy, Grayson, and Ray; four brothers, Greg, Neil, Victor and Frank Gray; many nieces and nephews; and a stepdaughter, Santana Allhouse.

In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by Linda E. Gainey, the mother of his children and grandmother of his grandchildren; and two sons, Mark and Aaron Gray.

A memorial service will be held from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with the Rev. Nathaniel Milton officiating.

A celebration of Roger's life will be held at Trotter American Legion Post 762 following the service.

