Roger Lee Smith, 74, of Monarch, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at Westmoreland Hospital.
Roger was predeceased by his father and mother, Ralph and Velma Smith; infant twin sons, Timmie and Scottie; and another infant son.
Roger is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cynthia; and sons, Jeffrey (Lori) of Metamora, Ill., James (Natalie) of Greensburg, and Stephen (Matt) of Arlington, Va. Grandchildren include Michaela, Larissa, Noah, Tessa, Ian, and Juliana Smith. He also is survived by his sister, Gloria Jean Wagner (Larry) of Holland, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Karen (Rex) Thorburn, David Bridegland (Connie), David, Laurie, Pamela, Rachel, and Tim; and sister-inlaw and brother-in-law, Valerie Tinley (Tom) and Deryck Horton (Moya).
Roger was born in Morgantown, W.Va., and grew up in Smithfield. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, worked at the former Steel Scaffolding, and retired from Fike's Dairy after 29 years. He was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church. Roger's greatest joys were his family, his golden retriever Rusty, helping others, watching and feeding wild birds year-round, and gardening.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to all of the doctors and nurses who have been involved with Roger's care, especially Dr. Adisey, Dr. Campbell, Fayette Home Care, Veterans Affairs, and Excela Health Hospice.
Viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, at the Dean C. Whitmarsh Funeral Home,134 W. Church St., Fairchance. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, in the funeral home, with Pastor Steven Lamb officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, with military rites accorded by Amvets Post 103.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Veterans Administration at https:// www.pay.gov/public/form/ start/48119268/.