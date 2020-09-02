Roger Lee Knight, Jr., 55, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at his home.

He was born Oct. 29, 1964 in Connellsville, a son of Judy (Connor) Geehring and the late Roger Lee Knight, Sr.

He was the dairy and frozen manager at Shop N' Save until 2014.

Roger was a former member of the VFW Post 21, Connellsville. He enjoyed listening to music, especially Hank Williams, Jr.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Sherry (Stewart) Knight, whom he celebrated their anniversary on Aug. 27; mother, Judy (Connor) Geehring; children, Jody Knight-Shumar of Connellsville and Chad Knight of Connellsville; grandchildren, Cody Vance of Connellsville, Corey and Caleb Knight of Connellsville and Cyle Shumar of Connellsville; siblings, Janet Reagan and husband Matthew of Connellsville, Judy Murphy of Connellsville, Brenda McDowell of Connellsville, Tara Knight of Connellsville and Michael Knight of Connellsville and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Roger Knight, Sr., Roger was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Knight; brother, David McDowell; his grandparents, Dorothy Connor, Burley Rummell and Hazel and Frank Knight.

Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425 from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Additional visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at noon with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow at Dickerson Run Cemetery.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.