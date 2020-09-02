1/
Roger Lee Knight Jr.
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Roger Lee Knight, Jr., 55, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at his home.

He was born Oct. 29, 1964 in Connellsville, a son of Judy (Connor) Geehring and the late Roger Lee Knight, Sr.

He was the dairy and frozen manager at Shop N' Save until 2014.

Roger was a former member of the VFW Post 21, Connellsville. He enjoyed listening to music, especially Hank Williams, Jr.

Roger is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Sherry (Stewart) Knight, whom he celebrated their anniversary on Aug. 27; mother, Judy (Connor) Geehring; children, Jody Knight-Shumar of Connellsville and Chad Knight of Connellsville; grandchildren, Cody Vance of Connellsville, Corey and Caleb Knight of Connellsville and Cyle Shumar of Connellsville; siblings, Janet Reagan and husband Matthew of Connellsville, Judy Murphy of Connellsville, Brenda McDowell of Connellsville, Tara Knight of Connellsville and Michael Knight of Connellsville and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Roger Knight, Sr., Roger was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Knight; brother, David McDowell; his grandparents, Dorothy Connor, Burley Rummell and Hazel and Frank Knight.

Family and friends will be received in the PAUL G. FINK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425 from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Additional visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at noon with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow at Dickerson Run Cemetery.

If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website at www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Interment
Dickerson Run Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc
418 N Pittsburgh St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1872
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul G Fink Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved