Roger W. Eicher, 92, of Mill Run passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born July 19, 1927, in Mill Run, a son of the late Charles B. and Jessie Friend Eicher.
Mr. Eicher was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed for 37 years at the Anchor Hocking plant. Roger was a hard working man who loved working his family farm. He was a member of the Mill Run United Methodist Church.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather and is survived by his wife, Naomi Bigam Eicher; his four daughters, Linda Eicher, Sheila Porterfield and her husband Gary, Marcia Miller and her husband Leroy and Susie May and her husband Keith, all of Mill Run; 10 grandchildren, Stacy Boehm and her husband Bobby, Stephanie Pino, Marci Harshberger, Toni Lee Whartenby and her husband Kevin, Andy Porterfield and his wife Kensi, Benjie Miller, Brent Miller and his wife Beth, Daniel May and his wife Debbie, Bethany Owen and her husband Jonathan and Kelsey Sprowls and her husband Sam; 26 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Mr. Eicher was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two sisters, Lois Mitchell and Maye Porterfield, and three brothers, James, Darr and Dale Eicher.
Family and friends will be received from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will then be held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Bonomo and Rev. Rob Kifer co-officiating. Interment will follow in the Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery.
