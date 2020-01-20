Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Eicher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger W. Eicher


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger W. Eicher Obituary

Roger W. Eicher, 92, of Mill Run passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.

He was born July 19, 1927, in Mill Run, a son of the late Charles B. and Jessie Friend Eicher.

Mr. Eicher was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was employed for 37 years at the Anchor Hocking plant. Roger was a hard working man who loved working his family farm. He was a member of the Mill Run United Methodist Church.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather and is survived by his wife, Naomi Bigam Eicher; his four daughters, Linda Eicher, Sheila Porterfield and her husband Gary, Marcia Miller and her husband Leroy and Susie May and her husband Keith, all of Mill Run; 10 grandchildren, Stacy Boehm and her husband Bobby, Stephanie Pino, Marci Harshberger, Toni Lee Whartenby and her husband Kevin, Andy Porterfield and his wife Kensi, Benjie Miller, Brent Miller and his wife Beth, Daniel May and his wife Debbie, Bethany Owen and her husband Jonathan and Kelsey Sprowls and her husband Sam; 26 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.

Mr. Eicher was the last surviving member of his immediate family. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by two sisters, Lois Mitchell and Maye Porterfield, and three brothers, James, Darr and Dale Eicher.

Family and friends will be received from noon until 8 p.m. Tuesday and from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will then be held at 1 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Bonomo and Rev. Rob Kifer co-officiating. Interment will follow in the Indian Creek Baptist Cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -