Roger William Geary, 73, of Normalville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 6, 2019, after a courageous fight with cancer, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. He was born Oct. 31, 1945, in Normalville, a son of the late Kenneth R. and Bessie Clark Geary. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Donegal VFW. Prior to his retirement, he was a supervisor for the U.S. Postal Service and later became a postmaster at the Normalville Post Office until his retirement. He and his sons were also painters for Seven Springs until his illness. Work was not a job for Roger; it was fun for him to be with his many friends and buddies. He was the most perfect person – a friend to all, a wonderful and loving husband, father, and grandfather, the best pappy to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed but lovingly remembered by his wife of 51 years, Bonnie K. Lohr Geary; his children, Erik Ried Geary and his wife Laura of Normalville, Todd Geary of Normalville, and Shannon Lowman and friend Richard Garrity of Donegal; his grandchildren, Meghan Zelasko and her husband Zack of Mt. Pleasant, Haley Trowbridge and her husband Kendall of Rockwood, Allison Hauger and her husband Jake of Somerset, and Jarod William Lowman of Donegal; his great-grandsons and the joys of his life, Connor William Zelasko, Ried William Trowbridge, and Xander Charles Trowbridge. Roger also is survived by his brothers, Kenneth and his wife Caroline, Eugene and his wife Gerry, Tuck and his wife Becky, Skip and his wife Donna, and Earl and his wife Marlene; his sister, Kitty; and many wonderful nieces and nephews, whom he loved. In addition to his parents, Roger was predeceased by a sister, Martha Keefer; and a brother, Tommy. It was Roger's request that there be no viewing. Family and friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310. A celebration of Roger's life will follow at 6 p.m. for family, friends, and all who knew him, with Pastor Ben Wiltrout officiating. There are so many memories to share. Military services will follow in the funeral home, conducted by the Donegal VFW. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Light on the Hill Outreach Church, 333 Church St., Donegal, PA 15628, in memory of Roger W. Geary.