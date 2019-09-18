|
Ronald Benson, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, Sept. 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Ronald was born Oct. 20, 1941, in Connellsville, the son of Robert and Mary Benson.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Ronald retired as a sales agent from Prudential Insurance Company and was an avid bowler. He was involved with the Poland Community Baseball Association, where he served for many years as a coach and manager and was inducted in the P.C.B.A. Hall of Fame. Ron spent a great deal of time coaching and teaching his children in their sports and activities. For many years, this was his favorite pastime.
Ronald will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Mary Ann Shady, whom he married Nov. 23, 1967; five children, Joseph (Michelle) Benson, Richard Benson, Patty Benson, Kitty (Carl) Mort, and David (Alisha) Benson; four grandchildren, Jessica Benson, and Charlie, Zoe, and Brady Mort; and two brothers, twin Donald Benson, and Richard (Carol) Benson.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, SSG. Michael Robert Benson (U.S. Army Ret.); and brother, Robert Benson.
Family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave., Boardman, Ohio, where words of remembrance will be shared immediately following. A full military service provided by the great men of V.F.W. Post #9571 of Ellsworth will be held in honor of Ronald's dedicated service to our country.
Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to view this tribute and send condolences to Ronald's family.