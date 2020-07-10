1/
Ronald D. Ahlborn Jr.
1963 - 2020
Ronald D. Ahlborn Jr., 56, of Uniontown, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home.

He was born July 30, 1963, in Connellsville, son of Ronald D. Ahlborn Sr. and Sandy Martin Ahlborn.

He was a cook at Kacie's Diner.

Surviving are his parents; son, Justin (Sheree) Ahlborn; daughter, Marina Miciotto; grandchildren, Kaylee and Justin Jr.; brothers and sisters, Robert, Tammy, Scottie, and Chrisy; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; and niece, Kiera Ahlborn.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, the hour of service, at Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Pastor Arlyn Satanek officiating.

Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Ronald D. Ahlborn Jr. Burial Fund c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
JUL
13
Service
02:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
