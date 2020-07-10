Ronald D. Ahlborn Jr., 56, of Uniontown, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home.

He was born July 30, 1963, in Connellsville, son of Ronald D. Ahlborn Sr. and Sandy Martin Ahlborn.

He was a cook at Kacie's Diner.

Surviving are his parents; son, Justin (Sheree) Ahlborn; daughter, Marina Miciotto; grandchildren, Kaylee and Justin Jr.; brothers and sisters, Robert, Tammy, Scottie, and Chrisy; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; and niece, Kiera Ahlborn.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, the hour of service, at Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Pastor Arlyn Satanek officiating.

Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Ronald D. Ahlborn Jr. Burial Fund c/o Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home.