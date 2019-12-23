|
|
Ronald E. Richter, 67, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, in South Fayette Nursing Center, Markleysburg.
He was born May 12, 1951, in Connellsville, son of Homer Richter and wife, Norma, of Connellsville and the late Betty Jean Shoenberger Ritcher. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Dinah Showman Ritcher, and a son, William Richter.
Ron was a 1969 graduate of Connellsville High School then enlisted in the U.S. Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. He worked as an artisan blacksmith most of his life. Ron was a member the Rod and Gun Club of South Connellsville and the American
Legion Post #301 of Connellsville.
Left to cherish Ron's memory are his two sons, Jason Richter of Lemont Furnace and Ronald Richter Jr. of Fairmont. W.Va.; two daughters, Gina Richter and husband, Charles Walskey, of Mount Pleasant and Michelle Richter of Dunbar; nine grandchildren and a stepbrother, William C. Clark Jr. of Dunbar.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematories Inc., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, Pa. Services will be private at his request.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or the funeral home Facebook page.