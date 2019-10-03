|
Ronald Eugene Younkin, 72, of Broadford, entered heaven's gates on Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 1, 2019, at his residence, with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Owensdale on May 7, 1947, the son of the late Homer V. and Betty Jean Guptill Younkin.
Ron was a longtime member of Hickory Square United Methodist Church, Dawson.
He was a graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 1966. He was a member of the United Mine Workers Union and worked his entire life proudly as an American coal miner. He was employed by U.S. Steel, Mt. Braddock Mine, with 18 years of service.
In Ron's free time, he enjoyed being in his garage, listening to music while drinking a beer. He also loved to go quad riding and spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Ron considered his biggest accomplishments in life his family and being baptized into the Lord on Sept. 28, 2019, along with his wife, in the presence of his children.
Ron is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him: His loving and devoted wife of 53 years, Mary L. Miller Younkin of Connellsville; his three children, Ronald R. Younkin and wife Carol of Dawson, Kimberly J. Able and husband Don of Kingview, and Jeff A. Younkin and Lorie of Connellsville; his grandchildren, CJ Kessler and wife Melissa, and Jonathan Kessler, all of Dawson, Randall Scott Younkin of Connellsville, Ryan Younkin of Kingview, Ronald Younkin and Kayla of Mt. Pleasant, Della Younkin, Megan Younkin, and Alysia Younkin, all of Uniontown; his great-grandchildren, Tori, Gracie, Madison, Alauna, Maria, Dakota, Charlie and Brantley Kessler, Caleb "Pap's Boy," Ryia, Chloe, and Bryson Younkin, and Quincey, Nevaeh, Jazymn, Naziah, Trenton, Gary, Spencer, and Marquie Younkin; his brothers and sisters, Robert Younkin of Dawson, Charles Younkin and wife Shirley, and John Younkin and wife Debbie, all of Connellsville, Emma Jean Geary of Dickerson Run, and Debbie Crago and husband Don of Delaware, Md.; his former son-in-law, Robert Ray; and his faithful German Shepherd of 14 years, Norma Jean.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his brothers, Gerald and William Younkin, and Edward Younkin in infancy; and his great-grandson, Kavari Sublett.
Family and friends are cordially invited from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Ron's funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with Charles Kessler facilitating.
Committal services and interment will follow in Scottdale Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Scottdale, for the professionalism and care that was given to Ron during his journey, especially by his aide, Charli.
The funeral home doors will be locked in between visitation hours.
