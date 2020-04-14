Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Resources
More Obituaries for Ronald Egnot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ronald G. Egnot

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald G. Egnot Obituary

Ronald George Egnot, 69, of Connellsville, went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2020, after a brave 7-year battle with Alzheimer's.

Ronald was born Nov. 19, 1950, to the late George and Alberta Thornton Egnot.

Ronald was a Vietnam veteran, serving with the U.S. Army from 1968-1971. He was an avid musician, playing in numerous local bands during the 1980s and 1990s. Ronald was a lifetime member of the Old Time Fiddler's Association. Prior to his illness, Ronald enjoyed golfing and hunting with his son. Ronald was retired from IBEW Local #5, and he was a member of the Leisenring Presbyterian Church.

Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Louise

( Nicklow); son, Jeffrey Egnot( Adrianne); daughter, Heather Taylor (Rachelle); grandchildren, Ava, Ty and Camden Egnot; uncle, Gene Egnot (Gerry); aunt, Joan Livingstone; uncle, Jack Thornton (Sandy); sister-in- law, Cheryl Nicklow; brother-in-law, John Oda; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for the family, with the Rev. Richard Watson officiating.

Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -