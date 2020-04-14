|
|
Ronald George Egnot, 69, of Connellsville, went home to be with the Lord on April 11, 2020, after a brave 7-year battle with Alzheimer's.
Ronald was born Nov. 19, 1950, to the late George and Alberta Thornton Egnot.
Ronald was a Vietnam veteran, serving with the U.S. Army from 1968-1971. He was an avid musician, playing in numerous local bands during the 1980s and 1990s. Ronald was a lifetime member of the Old Time Fiddler's Association. Prior to his illness, Ronald enjoyed golfing and hunting with his son. Ronald was retired from IBEW Local #5, and he was a member of the Leisenring Presbyterian Church.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Louise
( Nicklow); son, Jeffrey Egnot( Adrianne); daughter, Heather Taylor (Rachelle); grandchildren, Ava, Ty and Camden Egnot; uncle, Gene Egnot (Gerry); aunt, Joan Livingstone; uncle, Jack Thornton (Sandy); sister-in- law, Cheryl Nicklow; brother-in-law, John Oda; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for the family, with the Rev. Richard Watson officiating.
Interment will be in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.
