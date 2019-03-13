Ronald Hyatt, 67, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Dunbar, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born April 5, 1951, in Dunbar, a son of the late Harold and Geraldine (Gaborko) Hyatt.

Ron was employed by Wal- Mart. He was a member of Juniata Sportsman Club. Ron enjoyed being in the outdoors, especially when hunting.

Ron is survived by his daughter, Melanie Burk and husband Danny of Somerset; nine grandchildren, Stephanie, Sarah, Stacy, Samuel, Sophia, Sadie, Sylvia, Shyla, and Seth Burk; a brother, Harold Hyatt and wife Karen; two sisters, Shirley Zimmerman and husband Barry, and Sandra Younkin and Randy; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ron was predeceased by his wife, Nancy Hyatt.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 10:30-11 a.m. Friday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery.

