Ronald J. Sechrist, 82, of Connellsville, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Highlands Hospital, Connellsville. He was born Aug. 4, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Jay and Dorothy Hetzell Sechrist. Ron was a 1958 graduate of the former Scottdale High School and he was employed by Duraloy in Scottdale. He was a member of the Connellsville Christian Church. Early in his life, Ron enjoyed and was an avid roller skater especially at Steiner's Rink. He loved hunting and fishing and was an active member of the East Huntingdon Township Sportsmen Club where he spent a lot of time shooting. He had several hobbies including collecting model cars, guns and jewelry and he loved all sports especially football and the Steelers. He is survived by two brothers, Donald Sechrist and his wife Cheryel of Scottdale and Thomas Sechrist and his wife Janet of Everson; sister-inlaw, Bonnie Largent of Connellsville; three nephews, Jim, Donald and Kenneth Sechrist; five great-nephews and one great-niece. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Judith G. "Judy" Sechrist in 2008. Family and friends will be received in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, on Wednesday from 1 to 2:30 p m., the hour of funeral services with the Rev. Chris Stillwell officiating. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Hillside Estate Suites and to his special friends, Robert and Shirley Leiberger for all of their care and concern for Ron during his illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Connellsville Christian Church, 212 Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425 in memory of Ronald J. Sechrist. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooks funeralhomes.com