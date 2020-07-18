1/
Ronald K. Smiley
1958 - 2020
{ "" }
Ronald Keith 'Punk' Smiley, 61, of Coolspring, went to join his family in Heaven, July 17, 2020, after a 6-year battle with cancer.

He was born Aug. 28, 1958, in Connellsville Hospital.

He was a 1976 graduate of Connellsville Area High School and served with the U.S. Navy from 1976 to 1980.

He was a retired truck driver and loved riding his motorcycle.

He was predeceased by his parents, Sally Jean Garletts Smiley and Charles Lee Smiley Sr.; infant siblings, Mark and Michelle; brother-in-law, David McDonough; nephew, Christopher Holly; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Janice Lynn Holly Smiley; brothers and sister, Charlie and Larry (Suzie) Smiley and Kim McDonough; stepbrother and stepsister, Dave (Tracy) Wiltrout and Lisa (Chuck) Helms; half-brother, Jim (Jeannie) Smiley; their mother, Priscilla 'Pink' Smiley; son, Christopher Turek; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Turek; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Barb (Rick) Minerd, Ann Marie (Dan) Dulik, and Tom (Jackie) Holly; special neighbor, Ryan (Cindy) Grimm; special grandson, Colby Grimm; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Friends will be received from 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, the hour of service, in the Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to St Jude Hospital.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions issued by Gov. Tom Wolf, we ask that you wear a mask, follow social distancing, and limit the number of people in the funeral home at one time to 25.



Published in Daily Courier on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
JUL
21
Service
07:00 PM
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
