Ronald Kimmell
1946 - 2020
Ronald Kimmell, 74, of Ruffsdale, went into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Sept. 6, 2020.

He was born March 18, 1946, in Flatwoods, the son of the late Ed and Sadie Kimmell.

He retired from Robertshaw Controls Co. after 35 years. He also drove a school bus for Hempfield and Yough school districts. Ron loved all animals - his racoons, turkeys, deer and birds, which he fed; and his two loving cats, Peanut and Bubby. He loved taking care of his lawn and garden and always kept busy. He loved flying, acquiring his pilot license when he was a teen; riding his motorcycle and bicycle; and attending estate sales.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, Jimmy; sisters, Elsie Stayer, Janet Kimmell and Judy Fisher.

Ron will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 49 years, Trudy (Gertrude Miller) Kimmell; his loving son, Ron Kimmell (Christine); sister, Delores Fisher (Harry); and brother, Kenny Kimmell.

The family would like to thank all the volunteers, fire departments, search teams, and private individuals who helped with the search and recovery after his automobile accident.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where a private service for the family will be held at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Ron's name may be made to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, Route 119N, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Please visit Ron's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook.

Richard Rega, funeral director.

(In compliance with the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home during the visitation at one time. When arriving at the funeral home, you may be required to wait outdoors until permitted to enter. Social distancing and masks are required for the visitation and service.)



Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
SEP
12
Service
05:00 PM
Saloom-Rega Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
