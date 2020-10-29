Ronald L. Baird Sr., 82, of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, formerly of Dawson, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at home.

Ronald was born July 15, 1938, in Redstone Township, the only son of the late Joseph B. and Helen Claycomb Baird.

Ronald was united in marriage to Patricia Burkhart Baird on Feb. 6, 1958.

Ronald was employed by Copperweld Steel as a crane man for 35 years, retiring in 1999. He also owned and operated Baird's Water Hauling.

Ronald was an avid Harley Davidson fan, enjoyed attending car shows with his 1929 Ford and playing cards with his family. He loved watching westerns on TV, especially "Gunsmoke." Ronald was a member of the Warren Moose Lodge 186 and the OGCA.

In addition to his wife of 62 years, Ronald is survived by his children, Brenda (Jeffry) Gustovich, Ronald Baird Jr., and Joe (Christina) Baird; his grandchildren, Sarella (Sean) Sekola, Natalie Gustovich, Rachel (Alex) Alahmad, Joey Baird and Hannah Baird; and his sisters, Newanna Sue Gelotti and Brenda Baird; as well as nephews, Tony and Buddy; and several cousins.

The family would like to thank Dr. Amy Awaida of the Hope Center and Dr. Bruce Willner for their care.

Private services have been held with burial at Dean Hill Cemetery.